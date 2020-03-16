The Cabin in the Woods Is Meta Horror at Its Finest

The Horror Virgin - Cabin in the Woods

“You’ve seen horrible things. An army of nightmare creatures. But they are nothing compared to what came before.”

Let’s get this party started! Hop in the rambler and help us find out if we’re on speakerphone as we celebrate our 100th episode with The Cabin in the Woods. Don’t forget your zombie arm.

We’ve got a husband’s bulge for this movie. From nihilistic endings to competing narratives, we’ll dissect classic horror references and explore the state of the genre. We’ve got a husband’s bulge for this movie.

Ding.

