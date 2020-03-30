The Crazies Hits Close to Home Right Now

The Horror Virgin - The Crazies (2010)

“Do you wanna give up? You wanna sit here and die, tell me, and I will sit here and die with you.”

It’s getting crazy out there. The water tastes funny and our neighbors are acting weird. We were just trying to enjoy a simple baseball game and now the city is on fire. Join The Horror Virgin as we count how many times we’ve saved each other’s lives and try to make it to the truck stop within the 2010 remake of The Crazies.

We love this movie, even though the way it mirrors our current reality is more than a little unsettling. Must be the Olyphant effect. We’ll talk about action horror, effective pacing, and moral dilemmas. Mikey loves helicopters, Jenn geeks out over car washes, and Todd actually enjoys a jump scare.

It’s .. crazy.

