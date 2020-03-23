The Strangers Opens the Door to Random Terror

The Horror Virgin - The Strangers

“People don’t just stand out there, staring at us like that. They want something.”

Is Podara home?

We’ve just gotten back from a wedding reception and we’ve got a hankering for some Bluebell Ice Cream. We’re almost out of cigarettes, but we’ve got about a million rose petals and an engagement ring that’s stuck on our finger.

Join The Horror Virgin as we try to figure out who’s at the door and how to call the police with The Strangers. We’ll talk about fear of the unexplainable, suspension of disbelief, and the unsettling nature of brutal realism. And we’ve got one hell of an alternate plot theory. So, make sure your phone is charged and meet us in the barn.

Because you were pod.

