The Woman in Black Haunts With Rich, Gothic Horror

The Horror Virgin - The Woman in Black

“I believe even the most rational mind can play tricks in the dark.”

The Horror Virgin has a new job as a solicitor and our first assignment is to settle the affairs of a vengeful spirit in a comically haunted mansion. Hop aboard the Haunted Hogwarts Express as we dodge old-timey windup toys, hostile villagers, plot-convenient tides, and so much mud!

We’ll talk about gothic horror, relentlessly terrifying imagery, and all those jump scares. Wizarding references abound as we share our mutual love for Daniel Radcliff and all things Harry Potter.

But first: Stop. Hammer time.

—Touched by evil: Susan Hill and Jane Goldman on what inspired The Woman in Black

—A beginner’s guide to Hammer Films