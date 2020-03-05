The Kids in the Hall Revived By Amazon For New Season

The Kids in the Hall

Here’s some news that will crush your head: The Kids in the Hall is returning to your television. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon has revived the legendary series for a full new season on their streaming service.

The eight-episode revival will reunite Dave Foley, Bruce McCullouch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson with executive producer Lorne Michaels for the first time on TV since 2010’s miniseries Death Comes to Town. What’s more, this shockingly marks the first Amazon series to hail from Canada. Not bad, eh?



“We’ve been investing in Canada for several years and are excited to add to that momentum by making The Kids in the Hall the first Canadian Amazon original series,” said James Farrell, VP of international originals for Amazon Studios. “The Kids in the Hall is an iconic show with a deep-rooted fan base. Several of our global hits, including The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and The Expanse have been filmed in Canada, and we are looking forward to continuing our work with talented producers and crew teams across the country to bring this series to our Prime members around the world.”

Michaels echoed those sentiments, adding: “Even after 30 years, The Kids in the Hall has retained its brilliance and originality. We are happy to be bringing back all of the original Kids for the new series.”

Ditto, Mr. Michaels. The Kids in the Hall is one of the most groundbreaking sketch comedy shows of all time, having turned heads for five seasons and 102 episodes that spanned from 1988 to 1995. Seeing them return to their proper medium will be a delight. Here’s hoping they tap Shadowy Men of a Shadowy Planet to write all the music again. It just wouldn’t be the same.

A premiere date hasn’t been set, but you can currently find every season on Amazon to purchase (odds are that’ll change in the near future). It might do you well to catch up, though if you need a primer, we got you covered.