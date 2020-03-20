The Killers Stage a Retro High School Dance in Video for “Caution”: Watch

The Killers

Last week, The Killers debuted a single called “Caution”, from their upcoming album Imploding the Mirage, that features former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham. Now they’re back with a brand new music video to go with it.

The clip was directed by Sing Lee and sees The Killers dressed up in sharp ’60s outfits and performing at a teen dance. According to a press release, this is “the first glimpse of a longer film the band has made with its director.” So take notes on the narrative arc being set up in the video because it will likely return later on.



The footage opens on two older cast members, seemingly a couple, being cast for a role in a production. Meanwhile, we see two teens flirting across different backdrops in their suburban town. Caught up in the whirlwind rush that is romance, they strive to get lost in one another’s arms instead of their rough upbringings back at home. Eventually, they wind up at a high school dance where The Killers are the live band, going all-in on a live rendition of “Caution”. Watch it below.

Originally, The Killers planned to promote the new album with their “Imploding the Mirage Tour” featuring opener Johnny Marr, which they’re calling their biggest global outing ever. But now coronavirus regulations have prompted a handful of music festival cancellations and major tour postponements. However, their North American leg launches in August, so there’s a chance you can still see The Killers live on tour. In that case, grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Stay up to date on how coronavirus is impacting tours, festivals, album releases, and other productions by following our updated list here.