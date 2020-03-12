The Killers Announce New Album Imploding the Mirage, Massive World Tour

The Killers, photo via artist's Facebook

The Killers have officially announced the release of their new album, Imploding the Mirage, due out on May 29th through Island Records. Additionally, they’ve unveiled a new single single, Caution”, which features former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham. They’ve also mapped out an extensive world tour.

“I’m throwing caution,” frontman Brandon Flowers sings on the synth-speckled cut, produced by Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado. Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Flowers said of the track,



“It’s sort of about having the wherewithal to listen to that angel on your shoulder, even if they’re telling you something that you don’t want to hear. And I think for me with this song was a lot about leaving Las Vegas. I was having this sort of hunch or impression that that was something that I was supposed to do for my family. And it was hard for me because I’m an ambassador for- And so it was tough for me to leave, and I thought I was able to harness that energy and there was a sort of a relief when it happened, and you kind of feel that the spirit in ‘Caution’, I feel like.”

The band’s Ronnie Vannucci also went into detail about Buckingham’s contributions. “He did all the sort of famed tricks where we were recording to tape, so we slowed the tape at half speed or quarter speed, and then he did guitar playing,” Vannucci commented. “And so that’s how you get those sort of crystal-ly high tinkle sounds. And then he just slayed a solo at the very end of it.”

According to Flowers, the follow-up to 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful will also include additional cameos from guests like Adam Granduciel of The War on Drugs, k.d. lang, Weyes Blood, and Lucius. The 10-track effort is up for pre-order now.

Meanwhile, The Killers will promote the new album with their “Imploding the Mirage Tour”, which they’re billing as their biggest global outing ever. The newly announced North American leg launches in August and features support provided by Johnny Marr.

Check out The Killers’ full tour schedule below, and grab tickets to all of their upcoming dates here.

The Killers 2020 Tour Dates:

05/26 – Doncaster, UK @ Keepmoat Stadium *

05/28 – Falkirk, UK @ The Falkirk Stadium *

05/30 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford *

06/01 – Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road Stadium *

06/03 – Southampton, UK @ St. Mary’s Stadium *

06/05 – London, UK @ Emirates Stadium ^

06/06 – London, UK @ Emirates Stadium ^

06/09 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium #

06/11 – Coventry, UK @ Ricoh Stadium #

06/13 – Middlesborough, UK @ Riverside Stadium #

06/16 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle ^

06/17 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle ^

06/19 – Schessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/20 – Neuhausen, DE @ Southside Festival

06/21 – Werchter, BE @ TW Classic

06/23 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival

06/27 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

07/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome &

07/07 – Boulogne-Billancourt, FR @ La Seine Musicale &

07/09 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/10 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live Festival

07/12 – Milan, IT @ Milano Summer Festival

07/14 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

07/16 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava Festival

07/18 – Moscow, RU @ Park Live Festival

08/18 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center +

08/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena +

08/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena +

08/22 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheare +

08/23 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center +

08/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center +

08/26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena +

08/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena +

08/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium +

08/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena +

09/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center +

09/11 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena +

09/12 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center +

09/15 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena +

09/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center +

09/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena +

09/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

09/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena +

09/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center +

09/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center +

09/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena +

09/26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre +

09/27 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Event Center +

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center +

10/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/03 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena +

10/05 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden +

10/06 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center +

10/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center +

10/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse +

10/10 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena +

11/11 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

11/14 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Banks Arena

11/18 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena

11/21 – Melbourne, AU @ AAMI Park

11/29 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

12/01 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey

12/02 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey

12/04 – Zapopan, MX @ Estadio 3 De Marzo

* = w/ Blossoms

^ = w/ Sam Fender

# = w/ Manic Street Preachers

& = w/ Orville Peck

+ = w/ Johnny Marr

Imploding the Mirage Artwork: