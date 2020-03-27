Menu
Tunein Player
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Mike Flanagan Unlocked the “Unfilmable” Gerald’s Game

The Losers' Club kicks back on the cabin couch to revisit this 2017 classic

by
on March 27, 2020, 10:37am
0 comments
The Losers' Club Revisits Gerald's Game
Gerald's Game (Netflix)

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher  |  RSS

“You’re so much smaller than I remember.”

The Losers take off the cuffs and kick back on the cabin couch to revisit Mike Flanagan’s Gerald’s Game. Together, they discuss what makes the source material so complicated for the screen, Bruce Greenwood’s unbelievable physique, Carla Gugino’s complicated turn, and why the dog should have really been voiced by Jim Belushi.

Listen above and stay tuned next week when they head to Boulder, Colorado to revisit The Stand miniseries. If you’re feeling charitable in these ultra “meh” times, leave us a glowing review on wherever you get your podcasts. We appreciate it.

— Follow us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

— E-mail us tips. 

Links

— Listen and Follow: Coach Hop

— Read: The Creepshow Must Go On

— Editorial: Clowns, Langoliers, and Tommyknockers: Appreciating “The Stephen King Miniseries”

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations

Previous Story
Major Lazer and Marcus Mumford Collaborate on New Song “Lay Your Head on Me”: Stream
Next Story
Bob Dylan Shares First New Song in Eight Years “Murder Most Foul”: Stream
No comments