The Outsider (HBO)

“Who’s Terry?”

The Losers head into the caves to find El Cuco. As they collect rocks and stones, they offer their final thoughts on the first season of HBO’s The Outsider. Together, they discuss the value of Richard Price and what’s next for Cynthia Erivo’s Holly Gibney.

Once more, Jenn Adams of The Horror Virgin has tagged along to help with the case, providing some much-needed insight into what’s been a very mercurial season. Bonus: There’s also a coronavirus update with plenty of bits involving The Stand.

