The National Mark 10th Anniversary of High Violet with Expanded Vinyl Release

The National's vinyl release of High Violet

The National will mark the 10th anniversary of their fifth studio album, High Violet, with an expanded vinyl set.

Due out on June 19th, the triple LP will include eight tracks never before available on vinyl, including the alternate version of “Terrible Love”, “Walk Off”, and “Wake Up Your Saints”. There are also live renditions of “Bloodbuzz Ohio”, “Anyone’s Ghost”, and “England”.



The deluxe vinyl will be available in three different versions: Standard (white & purple marbled vinyl), Cherry Tree (white & purple split color vinyl), and a Vinyl Me Please exclusive (white & purple splatter vinyl). Pre-orders are now ongoing via the band’s web store.

To coincide’s with today’s announcement, and to entertain fans currently practicing self-quarantine, The National will release their 2010 live concert film on YouTube beginning today at 5:00 p.m. EST. The D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus-directed film captures the band’s May 10th, 2010 performance at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

In related news, all profits from The National’s web store and fan club will be directed to subsidizing the lost wages for their twelve crew members until the end of coronavirus crisis. “Our crew are the lifeblood of our touring operation and have become family through the many years we’ve worked together,” the band said in a statement. “As uncertainty looms over the state of the live concert industry, we will direct all profits from merch sales through our webstore, new Cherry Tree fan club enrollments, and sales from the Cherry Tree members-only store to support our crew members throughout this crisis to the best of our ability.”

High Violet 10th Anniversary Expanded Edition Vinyl Release Tracklist:

Side A

01. Terrible Love

02. Sorrow

03. Anyone’s Ghost

Side B

01. Little Faith

02. Afraid Of Everyone

03. Bloodbuzz Ohio

Side C

01. Lemonworld

02. Runaway

03. Conversation 16

Side D

01. England

02. Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks

Side E

01. Terrible Love (Alternate Version)

02. Wake Up Your Saints

03. You Were A Kindness

04. Walk Off

Side F

01. Sin-Eaters

02. Bloodbuzz Ohio (Live On The Current)

03. Anyone’s Ghost (Live at Brooklyn Academy Of Music)

04. England (Live at Brooklyn Academy Of Music)

Revisit The National’s Aaron Dessner on a past episode of Kyle Meredith With… below.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher