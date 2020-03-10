The Opus Podcast Stirs Up Miles Davis’ Bitches Brew

Miles Davis' Bitches Brew

Over the last seven seasons of The Opus podcast, Consequence of Sound and Sony have explored the history of some of music’s most iconic albums. Past seasons have covered Bob Dylan (Blood on the Tracks), The Jimi Hendrix Experience (Electric Ladyland), Jeff Buckley (Grace), Willie Nelson (Red Headed Stranger), Ozzy Osbourne (Blizzard of Ozz), The Clash (London Calling), and Simon & Garfunkel (Bridge Over Troubled Water). Beginning on March 19th, season eight will find host Andy Bothwell, a.k.a. Astronautalis, poring over the legacy of Miles Davis’ jazz classic Bitches Brew.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Bitches Brew saw Davis pushing the boundaries of his sound, subsequently propelling a shift in music at large. Weaving electric piano and guitar around his legendary trumpet, Davis gave birth to jazz rock even as he elevated funk, fusion, and the avant-garde. With performers like Chick Corea, John McLaughlin, Harvey Brooks, Joe Zawinul, and more contributing to the effort, Bitches Brew took home the Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album Grammy in 1971. But that award is merely a footnote in the chronicles of this record’s impact.



“Bitches Brew is one of those albums that influences reaches far beyond the limitations of its genre, and people who love it are religious about it,” says Bothwell. “This record certainly asks a lot of the listener, but it doesn’t just push the genre of jazz to new heights, it pushes the listener to listen about music differently. This is one of those ‘your favorite artist’s favorite record’ situations, and I can’t wait to show everyone what all the hype is about!”

The Opus: Bitches Brew premieres March 19th, and you can subscribe now. To prepare for the new season, stream a legacy edition of Mile Davis’ Bitches Brew via all major streaming services. You can also enter to win the massive 43-CD The Genius of Miles Davis box set, which includes the four-disc The Complete Bitches Brew Sessions.



