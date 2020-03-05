Menu
The Opus Podcast
A monthly exploration into legendary albums and their ongoing legacy

David Draiman, CJ Camerieri, and Har Mar Superstar Share Stories of Covering Simon & Garfunkel

The Opus truly reaches the end of the Bridge over Troubled Water

by
on March 05, 2020, 2:20pm
The Opus has yet to leave the Bridge.

Although Bridge Over Troubled Water was the swan song of Simon & Garfunkel, it was really only the beginning of their enduring legacy. Since then, countless musicians and artists alike have followed in their footsteps to myriad results. In this surprise, bonus episode of Season 7, host Andy Bothwell speaks to a trio of eclectic musicians who have all crossed the proverbial bridge.

First up is David Draiman of Disturbed, who discusses the band’s unlikely cover of “Sound Of Silence”. Next is CJ Camerieri of Y Music/Bon Iver, who happened to perform “The Boxer” with Paul Simon on the night Muhammed Ali died. And finally Har Mar Superstar shares how his “cover” of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” got him banned for life from the Steele County Fair in Owatonna, Minnesota.

Listen above and subscribe to The Opus to hear further episodes from this season.

In celebration of the album’s 50th anniversary, stream a selection of Simon & Garfunkel’s best tracks via all major streaming services. You can also enter to win a vinyl bundle featuring the duo’s entire collaborative discography.

