The Pretenders

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, The Pretenders have been forced to shift the release date of their new album, Hate for Sale. Originally marked for May, the studio effort is now dropping July 17th via BMG. To soften the blow of this delay news, the group is sharing the title track today.

So much more than a mere consolation prize to fans, “Hate for Sale” finds The Pretenders — Chrissie Hynde in particular — channeling their inner riotous punk rock selves. The lead singer and guitarist’s vocals heard here are flung out with an attitude that alternates between haphazard shrug and in-your-face statement.



“We all love punk, so I think it would be fair to say that ‘Hate for Sale’ is our tribute to the punk band I considered the most musical of the genre — The Damned,” Hynde commented in a press release. Hear it for yourself down below.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

As previously noted, Hate for Sale marks the first time Hynde has written collaboratively with touring bassist Nick Walbourne. “I wanted to write with him since day one,” said Hynde, adding, “We always planned on writing while on the road, but as anyone in a band will tell you, being on tour is a procrastinator’s dream come true.” For more of the record, revisit lead single “The Buzz”.

In support of the Alone follow-up, The Pretenders have scheduled a huge arena tour alongside Journey this summer. Those dates are still in play as of now, and you can find your concert tickets here.