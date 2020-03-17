The Pretenders Announce New Album Hate for Sale, Share “The Buzz”: Stream

The Pretenders

The Pretenders have announced a new album, Hate for Sale. Due out May 1st via BMG, the full-length is being previewed with the lead single “The Buzz”.

The band’s 11th studio album marks a drastic personnel shift from the project’s last LP, Alone. That 2016 effort featured only lead vocalist/guitarist’s Chrissie Hynde backed by sessions musicians at Easy Eye Sound (Dan Auerbach, Richard Swift, Duane Eddy, etc.). For Hate for Sale, Hynde was joined by the full Pretenders touring lineup, including bassist Nick Wilkinson, guitarist James Walbourne, and (for the first time since 2002’s Loose Screw) original drummer Martin Chambers. Production was handled by Stephen Street (The Smiths, Blur).



What’s more, Hate for Sale marks the first time Hynde has written collaboratively with Walbourne. “I wanted to write with him since day one. James is especially sought after and has recorded with Jerry Lee Lewis, Dave Gahan, and The Rails, to name but a few,” Hynde said in a statement. “We always planned on writing while on the road, but as anyone in a band will tell you, being on tour is a procrastinator’s dream come true.”

There’s no more stalling on “The Buzz”, a classic slice of enamored rock ‘n roll built off wistful acoustic guitars. “I think we all know that love affairs can take on the characteristics of drug addiction,” explained Hynde of the track. “It’s about that. Not mine of course — I’m never obsessive never obsessive never obsessive.” Take a listen below.

Pre-orders for Hate for Sale are available now. The Pretenders have plans for a huge arena tour alongside Journey this summer, and you can find tickets here.

Hate for Sale Artwork:

Hate for Sale Tracklist:

01. Hate for Sale

02. The Buzz

03. Lightning Man

04. Turf Accountant Daddy

05. You Can’t Hurt a Fool

06. I Didn’t Know When to Stop

07. Maybe Love Is in NYC

08. Junkie Walk

09. Didn’t Want to Be This Lonely

10. Crying in Public