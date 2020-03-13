The Psychedelic Furs Share New Song “You’ll Be Mine”: Stream

The Psychedelic Furs, photo by Matthew Reeves

With just under two months until the release of their comeback album, Made of Rain, The Psychedelic Furs are back with a new song called “You’ll Be Mine”. They’ve shared a lyric video to coincide with its release, too.

This is the second song we’ve heard from the new album, following lead single “Don’t Believe”. So far there’s a lot of hype surrounding Made of Rain, and for good reason: it’s The Psychedelic Furs’ first record in 29 years. In fact, the last piece of music we heard from the band was the single “Alive (For Once in My Lifetime)”, which came out back in 2001 on Beautiful Chaos: Greatest Hits Live.



“You’ll Be Mine” sees The Psychedelic Furs embracing their new wave roots production-wise while leaning into a more anthemic, vocal-forward approach. While singer Richard Butler talks about ongoing changes around himself, the rest of the band creates a rather smooth, heartfelt, instrumental landscape. At once point, there’s even some distant guitar shredding and what sounds like a brief oboe solo. Stream it below.

Shortly after the release of Made of Rain, The Psychedelic Furs will deliver a full-album performance live at London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 14th. A headlining North American tour will follow suit, including stops at Summerfest and Cruel World Fest. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.