The Rolling Stones, photo by Jaime Fernandez

The Rolling Stones have postponed their upcoming “No Filter Tour” amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The 15-date “No Filter Tour” was originally supposed to extend from early May through mid-July. Affected cities include San Diego, Austin, Dallas, and Vancouver, as well as Detroit, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Atlanta.



“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour,” the band noted in a statement. “We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together – and we’ll see you very soon.” The statement encourages ticket holders to stay tuned for updates regarding rescheduled dates.

The Stones first kicked off their long-running “No Filter Tour” in Fall 2017 with a leg of European dates before finally making their way to the US in Summer 2019. Today’s postponed run was to highlight cities the rock legends didn’t hit the first go-around.

Of course, The Rolling Stones join an unfortunately very long and still growing list of tours and live events affected by the coronavirus. Coachella has been delayed six months, while SXSW has been scrapped entirely; meanwhile, highly anticipated tours from Foo Fighters, Billie Eilish, Thom Yorke, and Elton John have all been halted for the foreseeable future.