The Rolling Stones have postponed their upcoming “No Filter Tour” amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
The 15-date “No Filter Tour” was originally supposed to extend from early May through mid-July. Affected cities include San Diego, Austin, Dallas, and Vancouver, as well as Detroit, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Atlanta.
“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour,” the band noted in a statement. “We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together – and we’ll see you very soon.” The statement encourages ticket holders to stay tuned for updates regarding rescheduled dates.
The Stones first kicked off their long-running “No Filter Tour” in Fall 2017 with a leg of European dates before finally making their way to the US in Summer 2019. Today’s postponed run was to highlight cities the rock legends didn’t hit the first go-around.
Of course, The Rolling Stones join an unfortunately very long and still growing list of tours and live events affected by the coronavirus. Coachella has been delayed six months, while SXSW has been scrapped entirely; meanwhile, highly anticipated tours from Foo Fighters, Billie Eilish, Thom Yorke, and Elton John have all been halted for the foreseeable future.
The Rolling Stones 2020 Tour Dates:
05/08 – San Diego, CA @ SDCUU Stadium
05/12 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
05/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
05/20 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
05/24 – Austin, TX @ Circuit of the Americas
05/29 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
06/06 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
06/14 – Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium
06/19 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
06/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
06/27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
07/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
07/05 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
07/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercdes-Benz Stadium