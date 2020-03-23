The War on Drugs, photo by Philip Cosores

Like so many musicians right now, Adam Granduciel has launched a livestreaming series to keep in touch with fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Episode 1 of what he’s dubbed #QuaranTones, The War on Drugs rocker answered fans’ questions, played an acoustic song, and debuted a trio of new tracks.

Granduciel began the stream by informing fans that War on Drugs had been working on a follow-up to their most recent LP, A Deeper Understanding, since November 2018. Things were “70, 80% finished” before the novel coronavirus shut things down across the music industry. In light of that, Granduciel isn’t sure when the new album will be completed, but he did welcome fans into his 1Q studio (named after a Seinfeld episode where Elaine orders flounder to a janitor’s closet) to preview some of the new tunes.



Over the course of the hour, Granduciel revealed three rough cuts: “Victim”, “I Don’t Want to Wait”, and “Harmonious Dream”. They weren’t the most recent mixes of the recordings, as those hard drives remain with producer Shawn Everett. But even if the takes were “three or four months” old, the songs provide an exciting early look at what is surely one of the most anticipated post-self-isolation releases.

Watch a fan rip of the whole #QuaranTones livestream below, during which Granduciel also held a fan Q&A and played an acoustic rendition of “In Reverse” off the 2014 album Lost in the Dream. “Victim” comes in at the 7:00 mark, “I Don’t Want to Wait” at 15:50, and “Harmonious Dream” plays at 28:20. You can also find separate uploads of each new War on Drugs song ahead (via reddit).