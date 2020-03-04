The Weeknd Adds More Tour Dates, Shares “After Hours” Short Film: Watch

The Weeknd's short film for After Hours

Ahead of his weekend spot on Saturday Night Live, The Weeknd has unveiled a new short film and additional tour dates.

“After Hours”, which serves as a companion piece to the crooner’s new album of the same name, follows Abel Tesfaye as he leaves the stage after performing “Blinding Lights” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and heads into “the desolate late night streets of Los Angeles before delirium sets in.” Watch it below. Previously, The Weeknd shared trippy cinematic visuals for “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless”.



As for his upcoming “After Hours Tour”, The Weeknd has added additional dates in Vancouver (6/12), Miami (7/19), Los Angeles (8/19), Toronto (8/31), and London (10/23).

Check out The Weeknd’s complete touring schedule below, and pick up tickets to all of the upcoming dates here.

The Weeknd 2020 Tour Dates:

06/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06/14 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

06/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

06/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

06/27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena

06/29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/30 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/04 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

07/07 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

07/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

07/16 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/18 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

07/19 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

07/21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

07/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

07/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/27 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

07/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

07/31 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/01 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

08/03 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

08/04 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

08/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/08 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

08/09 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

08/11 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

08/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

08/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

08/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

08/19 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

08/20 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

08/22 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

08/23 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

08/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

08/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

08/31 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/01 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Arena

09/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/11 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/12 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/13 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/15 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

10/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham

10/18 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

10/19 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

10/23 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/26 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

10/29 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

10/31 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

11/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

11/09 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/12 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena