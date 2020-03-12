They Might Be Giants are the latest act to postpone tour dates because of the coronavirus pandemic. The affected shows are part of the band’s 30th anniversary tour celebrating the iconic album Flood.
In a Facebook statement, the alternative rockers announced that concerts in Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and New York — originally scheduled for March and April — will be pushed back to the fall.
“Hello friends. As The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus a pandemic, we are taking this information as our cue to reschedule our March and April shows to later in the year,” wrote the duo. “While we have not been instructed by any authority, we feel it is the responsible thing to do. Our concerts in NYC, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC have all been moved to September and December. Your current tickets will be honored for the new dates.”
Find the band’s updated live schedule below and snag concert tickets here. Fans can expect each evening of the tour to feature two distinct sets, including a full album performance of Flood. Additionally, trumpeter Curt Ramm will sit in with the band throughout the course of the tour. Select shows will also see TMBG play songs from their ‘lost” album, 2001’s Mink Car.
TMBG join an unfortunately long and ever growing list of artists and live events affected by COVID-19. Coachella has been pushed back from April to October; South By Southwest was called off just days before its launch; Pearl Jam were forced to postpone a portion of their highly anticipated Gigaton tour; and most recently, Bikini Kill have delayed a portion of their reunion tour.
As of Thursday, there have been 37 deaths and more than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US. President Trump also just instituted a travel ban preventing Europeans from entering the country.
They Might Be Giants 2020 Tour Dates:
03/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
04/08 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
04/09 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
04/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
05/01 – Boston, MA @ Royale
05/02 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
05/03 – Northampton Music, MA @ Academy of Music
05/05 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
05/06 – Buffalo, NY @ The Town Ballroom
05/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre
05/09 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
05/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
05/14 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
05/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater
05/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
09/01 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
09/02 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
09/03 – Portsmouth, NH @ Portsmouth Music Hall
09/04 – Portland, ME @ State Theater
09/05 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA
09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/09 – Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House ^
09/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
09/11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^
09/12 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^
09/13 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
10/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
10/02 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
10/06 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/09 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/11 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
10/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/15 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/16 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s
10/17 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
10/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
10/20 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
10/22 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/23 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater
12/09 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
12/10 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
12/11 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
12/12 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
^ = Songs from Mink Car
Last year, TMBG’s John Lindell joined This Must Be the Gig to discuss the band’s early years touring with Pixies and the majesty of the contro-alto clarinet. Revisit that ahead.
