They Might Be Giants

They Might Be Giants are the latest act to postpone tour dates because of the coronavirus pandemic. The affected shows are part of the band’s 30th anniversary tour celebrating the iconic album Flood.

In a Facebook statement, the alternative rockers announced that concerts in Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and New York — originally scheduled for March and April — will be pushed back to the fall.



“Hello friends. As The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus a pandemic, we are taking this information as our cue to reschedule our March and April shows to later in the year,” wrote the duo. “While we have not been instructed by any authority, we feel it is the responsible thing to do. Our concerts in NYC, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC have all been moved to September and December. Your current tickets will be honored for the new dates.”

Find the band’s updated live schedule below and snag concert tickets here. Fans can expect each evening of the tour to feature two distinct sets, including a full album performance of Flood. Additionally, trumpeter Curt Ramm will sit in with the band throughout the course of the tour. Select shows will also see TMBG play songs from their ‘lost” album, 2001’s Mink Car.

TMBG join an unfortunately long and ever growing list of artists and live events affected by COVID-19. Coachella has been pushed back from April to October; South By Southwest was called off just days before its launch; Pearl Jam were forced to postpone a portion of their highly anticipated Gigaton tour; and most recently, Bikini Kill have delayed a portion of their reunion tour.

As of Thursday, there have been 37 deaths and more than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US. President Trump also just instituted a travel ban preventing Europeans from entering the country.

They Might Be Giants 2020 Tour Dates:

03/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/08 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

04/09 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

04/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05/01 – Boston, MA @ Royale

05/02 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

05/03 – Northampton Music, MA @ Academy of Music

05/05 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

05/06 – Buffalo, NY @ The Town Ballroom

05/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

05/09 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

05/14 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

05/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater

05/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/01 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

09/02 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

09/03 – Portsmouth, NH @ Portsmouth Music Hall

09/04 – Portland, ME @ State Theater

09/05 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/09 – Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House ^

09/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

09/11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^

09/12 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^

09/13 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

10/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/02 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

10/06 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/09 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/11 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

10/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/15 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/16 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s

10/17 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

10/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

10/20 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

10/22 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/23 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater

12/09 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12/10 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

12/11 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

12/12 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

^ = Songs from Mink Car

Last year, TMBG’s John Lindell joined This Must Be the Gig to discuss the band’s early years touring with Pixies and the majesty of the contro-alto clarinet. Revisit that ahead.

