Jacob Collier on How to Stay Creative During Self-Quarantine

This Must Be the Gig - Jacob Collier

As we all continue on our homebound journey, This Must Be the Gig brings you a conversation with multiple Grammy-winning polymath, prodigy, and musical genius Jacob Collier. And because we’re all in need of an extra little distraction, Collier and host Lior Phillips built a whole lot of insight and laughter into a jam-packed, two-hour special quarantine episode!

Collier shares insights into how to stay creative, focused, and energized even when you’re stuck inside — plus he opens up about meeting Stevie Wonder and collaborating with Quincy Jones. He and Lior also talk about his new song “In My Bones”, released today and featuring Kimbra and Tank and the Bangas; dig into details on the forthcoming third edition of his Djesse series; and learn just exactly how to play the audience as an instrument.

