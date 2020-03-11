Post Animal on Van Life, Blizzards, and Jazz Hands

This Must Be the Gig - Post Animal

This week, host Lior Phillips is joined by all five members of psych rock outfit Post Animal. The Chicago band recently released their sophomore record, the expansive, mesmerizing Forward Motion Godyssey. The mystic, heady record is the band’s star turn, full of many moods and psychedelic swirls.

(Plus, longtime fans may remember the outfit used to feature Joe Keery, now a star on Netflix’s Stranger Things and a previous guest of this very show—so be sure to head back to the archive and listen to that episode.)

In addition to the roots of this incredible new record, Lior and the band discuss the dangers of driving the tour van through blizzards, staying connected to DIY scenes, My Chemical Romance dropping some F bombs, whether jazz hands can boost a guitarist’s solos, and so much more.

