Zola Jesus on a New Reality in the Face of COVID-19

This Must Be the Gig - Zola Jesus

We are all coming to terms with the new reality of a world dominated by COVID-19, only one aspect of which is the temporary shutdown of live music. With concerts and festivals being canceled or postponed, fans and artists alike are facing a whole new world, a new way of supporting the musicians we love, and a new way of making a living.

To gain insight into this new reality, This Must Be the Gig put in a call to Zola Jesus, aka Nika Danilova. Together, we discussed her experience as an artist unable to tour, the impact that change has on her livelihood, new outlets that can help temporarily replace the feeling we get from live music, and how fans can best make a difference for artists.

We’ve even assembled the information into two infographics:

Be sure to follow along with us on social media as we share curated playlists, highlight organizations that are making a difference for artists, update exciting live streamed concerts, and so much more. Remember, we’re all in this together, even if we’re six feet apart.

Remember to go to www.who.int/, and stick around for a new take on the Live Show of the Week, brought to you by Stubhub.

Thanks to Rudi Petry for the graphic assist, Ilana Butler for the insight and care, and Zola Jesus for the perspective.

