Thom Yorke Postpones North American Tour Due to Coronavirus

Thom Yorke has called off his upcoming spring tour of North American tour.
“Due to restrictions put in place to minimise the spread of COVID-19, we regret that the North American leg of the ‘Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes’ tour is postponed,” Yorke said in a statement. “Ticket holders, please standby for information on a new routing for later this year. Apologies for the inconvenience.”
Yorke had scheduled a leg of shows surrounding his appearance at Coachella prior to the festival’s own postponement. As of now, the Radiohead frontman still plans to play a trio of dates in Mexico scheduled for April. Afterward, he’ll tour the UK and Europe. Get tickets to his remaining dates here.
Head here to see a complete and updated list of the concerts, festivals, and other cultural events impacted by the coronavirus.
Thom Yorke 2020 Tour Dates:
03/28 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
03/30 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
03/31 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
04/01 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
04/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
04/08 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
04/11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
04/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium
04/18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/22 – Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter Complex
04/24 – Guadalajara, MX @ Terraza Vallarata
04/25 – Mexico City, MX @ Ceremonia Festival
05/24 – London, UK @ All Points East
06/19 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC
06/20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Warehouse
06/21 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Warehouse
06/23 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
06/24 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
06/26-28 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
07/01 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/02-04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/05 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival
07/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
07/08 – Lyon, FR @ Les Nuits de Fourviere
07/09 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro
07/11 – Trencin, SL @ Pohoda Festival
07/12 – Prague, CZ @ Karlin Hall
07/13 – Berlin, DE @ RMax-Schmeling-Halle
10/16-18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
10/23-25 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival