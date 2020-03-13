Thom Yorke Postpones North American Tour Due to Coronavirus

Sad Thom Yorke

Thom Yorke has called off his upcoming spring tour of North American tour.

“Due to restrictions put in place to minimise the spread of COVID-19, we regret that the North American leg of the ‘Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes’ tour is postponed,” Yorke said in a statement. “Ticket holders, please standby for information on a new routing for later this year. Apologies for the inconvenience.”



Yorke had scheduled a leg of shows surrounding his appearance at Coachella prior to the festival’s own postponement. As of now, the Radiohead frontman still plans to play a trio of dates in Mexico scheduled for April. Afterward, he’ll tour the UK and Europe. Get tickets to his remaining dates here.

Head here to see a complete and updated list of the concerts, festivals, and other cultural events impacted by the coronavirus.

