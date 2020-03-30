Tierra Whack Remakes Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic” to Be About Self-Quarantine: Stream

Tierra Whack (Heather Kaplan) and Alanis Morissette (Philip Corores)

Boredom can feel like it’s killing you until it results in a spark of creativity — just ask Tierra Whack. The rising hip-hop star has remade Alanis Morissette’s hit “Ironic” into a new song called “Stuck” about being self-quarantined, notes Stereogum.

“This song is dedicated to everyone on lockdown,” Whack said when sharing “Stuck”. It clocks in just under two minutes, but it feels like the perfect length for the pop remix that it is. Besides, with such a short snippet of “Ironic” lifted — in particular, Whack uses the acoustic guitar strums that open the original single — it allows the focus to stay on Whack’s comedic lyrics. Anyone losing their minds right now will appreciate the chorus in particular: “Sick of being stuck in the house/ I wanna go out now.”



Perhaps unsurprisingly, Whack’s home-recorded music video for “Stuck” is like one long TikTok video, AKA the song wouldn’t be half as funny without it. Whack can be seen retrieving toilet paper from her fridge, gazing out the window longingly, doing handstands out of boredom, and washing her hands before crumpling onto the floor crying. Throughout the video, a (pet?) turtle can be seen crawling around. Watch it below.

Last year was busy as usual for Tierra Whack. Without warning, the experimental rapper released a string of standalone singles: “Only Child”, “Clones”, “Gloria”, “Wasteland”, and “Unemployed”, the latter of which got an absurdist music video. On top of that, she found time to contribute to Beyonce’s album The Lion King, drop a guest verse on Flying Lotus’ record Flamagra, and crash Janelle Monaé’s Coachella performance just for fun.

Whack has a number of highly anticipated music festival performances lined up, including Parklife, Rock Werchter, Pitchfork, and Splendour in the Grass. So far they’re still scheduled to go down, but you can keep track of all the music festivals impacted by the coronavirus pandemic by following our updated list here.