Tim & Eric Premiere New Adult Swim Series Beef House: Watch

Tim & Eric's Beef House

Tim & Eric have unveiled their new Adult Swim sitcom, Beef House, a week early.

The multi-camera series is stylized as a classic family sitcom, but with Tim & Eric’s twisted brand of humor. Tim plays “a laid-back rock-and-roll slacker” who moves in with Eric Wareheim, “a high-strung stay-at-home husband,” his wife, Megan, and other characters who have long frequented the world of Tim and Eric: Ron Auster, Ben Hur, and Tennessee Luke.



The first episode is now available on Adult Swim’s website and digital app.

Along with the early release of Beef House, Adult Swim recently unlocked every episode of Metalocalypse.