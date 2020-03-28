Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Return Home to US After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

After testing positive for the coronavirus and spending two weeks in quarantine in Australia, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have returned home to the US.

According to E! News, the couple arrived in Los Angeles on Friday. After disembarking a private jet, Hanks was seen touching the tarmac and dancing, Page Six adds.



In a statement posted to social media, Hanks said he and Wilson will “cary on sheltering in place and social distancing.” He went on to thank “everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA.”

Hanks and Wilson tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month while in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley film, in which Hanks is set to play the role of Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker. Australian health officials believe the couple contracted the virus in the U.S. or while in transit to Australia.

Following their positive test, they spent a week in an Australian hospital before moving to a private residence. During their quarantine, they posted regular updates to social media. At one point, Wilson also filmed herself rapping along to Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray”. Fortunately, the couple’s symptoms were mild; in one social media post, Hanks described having colds and body aches and feeling fatigued.

At one point during their quarantine, after hearing that Hanks and Wilson had been discharged from the hospital, President Donald Trump mistakenly took that to mean the couple had died. Fortunately, the White House staff was able to intervene before he tweeted out his condolences.