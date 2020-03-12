Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus.

The couple contracted the virus in Australia in pre-production for Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley film, in which Hanks is set to play the role of Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.



In a statement posted to Instagram, Hanks said he and Wilson “felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Hanks continued, “Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”

In a separate statement issued by Warner Bros., the studio said, “We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.”

To date, over 125,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across the world, with 4,633 resulting in death. The number of cases is growing rapidly by the hour, leading to the cancelation of many prominent cultural events and the postponement of several major Hollywood productions. You can stay up to date on the latest developments here.

This is a developing story…