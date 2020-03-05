Tom Hanks Takes on WW2 Nazi U-Boats in Greyhound Trailer: Watch

Tom Hanks in Greyhound

A new trailer has been shared for Greyhound, the WW2 era action film starring Tom Hanks. The film is inspired by true events, with a screenplay penned by the lead actor himself.

In the new preview we find Hanks as captain Ernest Krause. In his first command of a U.S. destroyer, Krause is set to lead a convoy of 37 Allied ships across the Atlantic ocean. It doesn’t take long before the journey across the wild water gets treacherous and the captain and his troops hit trouble involving packs of Nazi U-boats.



Directed by Aaron Schneider, Greyhound also stars Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue. Look for the film in theaters beginning June 12th.

In other Tom Hanks WW2 news, the actor and Steven Spielberg are currently working on a Band of Brothers sequel series for Apple TV+. And sidenote, if you missed it, go back and watch Hanks in his starring role as Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and see if you can spot that distant-cousin family resemblance.

Watch the full trailer for Greyhound below.