Tool, KISS, and More Postpone Shows Over Coronavirus Concerns

Tool, photo by Raymond Ahner / KISS, photo by Kevin RC Wilson

Given that Live Nation and AEG plan to halt all touring for the foreseeable future, it’s no surprise that major rock bands are announcing postponements at a rapid rate. Tool and KISS are among the many acts whose upcoming shows have been affected as a result of the current coronavirus pandemic.

Tool had a handful of Pacific Northwest scheduled for this month, and were able to play shows this week in Spokane, Washington, and Portland, Oregon. However, Thursday night’s show (March 12th) in Eugene, Oregon, has been postponed “due to the restriction on group gatherings of over 250 people that is now effective per the state of Oregon’s announcement late last night.”



The progressive metal band has two additional concerts scheduled in the coming days for Boise, Idaho, and Salt Lake City, Utah. As of this posting, those shows are still scheduled to take place, as is Tool’s full spring North American tour, which kicks off in mid April.

KISS, meanwhile, have rescheduled the last three shows of the spring North American run “out of an abundance of caution”. Those dates will now take place as part of the veteran rock band’s fall tour leg (new dates in parentheses): Tulsa, Oklahoma (October 4th) ; Biloxi, Mississippi (October 6th); and Lafayette, Louisiana (October 7th).

Among the other metal and hard rock acts who’ve announced tour postponements in the past 24 hours is Devin Townsend, who has postponed the remainder of his North American tour. In addition, The Who have postponed their UK and Ireland tour, while Machine Head have done the same for their European tour.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellations and postponements of many more high-profile tours, festivals, and events. Keep up with this updated list of affected events.