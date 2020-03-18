Tool have made the decision to postpone the entire first leg of their upcoming North American tour as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The news comes after the band postponed a handful of recent shows in the Pacific Northwest.
The spring tour’s first leg was set to run from an April 16th show in Miami through a May 5th concert in Grand Rapids, Michigan. No makeup dates have been announced yet.
A statement on Facebook reads, “Tool regrets to confirm that the first leg of their upcoming North American tour has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They wish everyone well during this difficult period and hope to see everyone again very soon.”
As of now, the tour’s second leg, running from May 29th in Tacoma, Washington, through June 23rd in San Francisco, is still on schedule, with tickets available here.
Tool also recently stepped in to replace Metallica at the Sonic Temple festival on May 17th in Columbus, Ohio, but promoter Danny Wimmer Presents is currently assessing the status of all its spring festivals. Meanwhile, Bonnaroo, which Tool was previously announced to headline, has been postponed until the fall.
Earlier this month, it was revealed that a New Zealand fan who attended Tool’s February 28th show in Aukland had tested positive for coronavirus. Officials in New Zealand cautioned other concert-goers to monitor any symptoms.
The progressive metal band has been touring in support of its 2019 album, Fear Inoculum, which is available here.
Tool 2020 North American Tour Dates:
04/16 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
04/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
04/19 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
04/22 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
04/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
04/25 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
04/28 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/29 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
05/01 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
05/02 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Centre
05/04 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
05/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
05/17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Music Festival
05/29 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
05/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
06/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
06/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
06/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
06/07 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
06/09 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
06/10 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
06/12 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival
06/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
06/16 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
06/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center
06/19 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena
06/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
06/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center