Torres Shares Haunting Cover of Portishead’s “Wandering Star”: Stream

Torres (photo by Heather Kaplan) and Portishead

The three-year build-up to Torres’ self-produced album, Silver Tongue, proved worth the wait when the LP dropped earlier this year. Unfortunately, that thing we all know is happening cut her promotion behind the Three Futures follow-up abruptly short. Social distancing hasn’t stopped the indie artist from creating, however, and today Torres has shared a new cover of Portishead’s “Wandering Star”.

Taken from Portishead’s 1994 debut, Dummy, the original “Wandering Star” is a glitchy, droning example of the band’s trip hop pioneering. Torres puts it back into her hands, however, performing with pulsing synthesizers and overdriven guitar notes instead of samples and DJ scratches. The results are haunting, somehow more tense than Portishead’s version yet remaining faithful to the mood.



Listen to Torres’ take on “Wandering Star” below, followed by Portishead’s original. You can also purchase the song directly from Torres over at Bandcamp.