Tove Lo Announces Summer Tour Dates

Tove Lo, photo by Ben Kaye

Nothing can stop Tove Lo from performing live, not even a fractured ankle. Fresh off a headlining trek, during which she sustained the injury, the pop singer has announced new tour dates for this summer.

A few months ago, Tove Lo dropped her album Sunshine Kitty and, to the delight of her fans, kept that momentum going by plotting a winter tour to celebrate it. After the success of those shows, she’s got energy to boot — hence why after kicking off her upcoming UK and European dates, she will return to North America for the start of a worldwide summer tour.



The summer tour begins on May 6th in Orlando, Florida and features stops in cities like Miami, New Orleans, Austin, Houston, Cleveland, Barcelona, and Reykjavik before wrapping everything up on August 22nd in Bodø, Norway. For the North American stretch of the leg, she will be joined by opener Kah-Lo.

Based on a quote in her press release, the “Bad as the Boys” singer seems more than eager to get back on the road. “The US tour was incredible. I think it’s the best live production I’ve ever had and the crowds were just so amazing,” she said. “It was obviously a bit challenging performing with a broken foot, but it almost created an extra close energy with the fans. I’m really looking forward to be able to dance my ass off at the up coming summer shows when I’m all healed!”

Tickets for her summer tour dates go on sale this Friday, March 6th.

In addition to those headlining sets, Tove Lo will stop at a few music festivals to perform live, including Hangout, Firefly, Mad Cool, Latitude, and Osheaga. Find a complete list of her tour dates below, and grab tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

In anticipation of the tour’s launch, Tove Lo recently dropped a pair of new singles: “Bikini Porn” and “Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I’m Weak”.

Tove Lo 2020 Tour Dates:

03/09 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 +

03/10 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall +

03/12 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town +

03/14 — Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre +

03/16 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique +

03/17 — Brussels, BE @ Paradiso +

03/18 — Brussels, BE @ E-Werk +

03/20 — Brussels, BE @ Huxley’s Neue Welt +

03/22 — Brussels, BE @ Docks +

03/23 — Brussels, BE @ Vega +

03/24 — Brussels, BE @ Rockefeller Music Hall +

03/26 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet +

05/06 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues ^

05/07 — Miami, FL @ Fillmore ^

05/09 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic ^

05/10 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues ^

05/12 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs ^

05/13 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^

05/15 — Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival

06/21 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

06/22 — McKnees Rock, PA @ Roxian Theatre ^

06/23 — Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore ^

06/25 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues ^

08/01 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

07/03 — Turku, FI @ Ruisrock Festival

07/05 — Istanbul, TU @ Zorlu PAC Jazz Fest

07/07 — Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia

07/09 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

07/10 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/15 — Tilburg, NL @ 013

07/18 — Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

08/09 — Skanderborg, DK @ Smukfest

08/12 — Reykjavik, IS @ Silfurberg

08/21 — Trondheim, NO @Pstereo Festival

08/22 — Bodø, NO @ Parken Festival

+ = w/ Millie Turner

^ = w/ Kah-Lo