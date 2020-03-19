Trapt

We’re all going a little stir crazy in these scary times of self-isolation, but it seems Trapt frontman Chris Brown has straight up snapped. The nu-metal rocker has spent the last three days on an epic Twitter spree in which he devolved from defending Donald Trump’s quantifiably inadequate coronavirus response into racist, anti-victim trolling aggressively fast.

Tracing the exact inception of this madness is tricky and something not worth the mental anguish. It seems, however, to have kicked off when Trapt used Twitter to respond to actor Chris Evans’ own reaction following Trump’s March 15th press conference. Brown argued that Trump’s decision to follow experts’ advice and restrict travel from China back in January “is the SOLE reason” our hospital system isn’t yet overrun by the coronavirus pandemic. So I guess all this social distancing implemented over a month later has been pretty unnecessary?



Stfu! Trump made the decision to close off travel from China early on! Europe didn’t do this! That is the SOLE reason the US doesn’t have bodies piling up and hospitals being overrun with the system about to fail, as is case in Italy. You should be thankful he made that decision! — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 16, 2020

Brown then went after civil rights activist Bishop Talbert Swan, who had responded to a Trump tweet with some choice (if admittedly inappropriately timed) words like “racist” and “buffon.” The Trapt singer screamer took it to another level, however, calling Swan out for a victim mentality.

Oh it’s THE authority on victim mentality! Made a career of that, 😂 — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 16, 2020

Get that chip off ya shoulder, I said get that chip off ya shoulder….. it’s my new song for you bishop! — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

And things just sort of exploded outward from there…

Here’s Trapt Being Racist About China

Because saying “the virus originated in China” and “the Chinese virus” have very different connotations:

All you’re doing is kissing left wing main stream media’s ass… very SAFE career move for you! Such a rebel, Dick! Fact is the “Chinese” virus came from… wouldn’t you know it, Wuhan China! Just like China calls “African” swine flu that decimated China’s pig pop. #virtuesignal — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Seriously?! It originated out of China! Just as with the “African” swine flu that decimated your pork industry, what we are dealing with here is a Chinese coronavirus! It’s not racism to state the origin of a virus. Ridiculous🤦🏻‍♂️ — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

Here’s Trapt Being Racist About Black People

Because having an issue with systemic inequality isn’t just having “a chip on your shoulder” and playing the victim:

Get that chip off ya shoulder, I said get that chip off ya shoulder….. it’s my new song for you bishop! — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

I get to say whatever the fuck I want to say breh🤷🏻‍♂️ You better not be white…. seriously! — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 16, 2020

Whaaaa whaaaaa whaaaa, ya crybaby victim…. Civil rights act was passed over 50 years ago. Move the fuck on! — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Okay ya crybaby victims🤷🏻‍♂️ It’s your life… Ruin it by constantly holding that imaginary chip on your shoulder. The people who came before you decades ago made real change. You are doing nothing about anything. Seriously you have done nothing but enable victim mentality — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

We’re not tired of it. We don’t listen anymore. Been over 50 years since the Civil rights act was passed! Move the fuck on and knock that damn chip of your shoulder. Or not, your life. You can be a victim pointing you finger at everyone but yourself your whole life. Don’t care — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

😂, I bet you are a 💯 White not trying to virtue signal to make friends… It won’t get you invited to the BBQ — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

I don’t care about your non existent hardships and plight. You can be a victim all you want. Makes no difference to me…. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

You see what she did? She decided she is no longer going to be a victim and is going to spread that message. Kanye doing the same thing. Join them or stay weighed down by that chip on your shoulder🤷🏻‍♂️ I don’t give a fuck what you do. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

Another self hating white girl who hates her family and wants a new one. Virtue signaling will not get you invited to the BBQ, hun…. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Oh and NO GROUP OF PEOPLE IN THE US IS BEING OPPRESSED IN THE YEAR 2020! Stop being a fucking victim. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Again, that chip is always going to weigh you down…. It’s your life bud.. I couldn’t care less.. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

Here’s Trapt Letting You Know How Cool and Important They Are

Because if you disagree with them, you probably live in your parent’s basement and don’t pay taxes:

😂, I matter a whole hell of a lot more than you do…. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

What you need to do is get a job and start paying taxes, and move out of mommy and daddy’s basement. I’ve paying loads of taxes since I was 23… going on 16 years with the same amazing job! Get a life man… hurry up! — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

Stop virtue signaling to make friends. It’s so pathetic. It will never fill the void of attention you crave since your family did not feel you deserved any. Do something with your life and maybe you might earn it… oh and no one is being oppressed in 2020 in the US — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Like I said, I make more money in a weekend than you do all year. I don’t even have to tour and the royalties just keep on rollin in🤷🏻‍♂️ — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

Really? And what makes you think anything I said is not protected speech. You really are an echo chamber living snowflake aren’t you? Glad idiots like you are not in charge. You self hating douchebag — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

😂, stfu you lonely Bernie beard… Virtue signaling will not make you friends. You will always be the loser you were growing up. Twitter will not help you — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Here’s Trapt Letting You Know They Have 2 Million Spotify and 2.6 Million Pandora Listeners

Because it’s really important you understand that Trapt have 2 million Spotify and 2.6 million Pandora listeners, because if you don’t, you’re a fat, meaningless nothing:

Hey when you play whatever casino you booked in the Delaware Valley in May, will you autograph this CD? pic.twitter.com/PBlogck6C2 — As seen in Slate magazine (@TheGigconomist) March 18, 2020

I've literally never heard of you guys in my entire life — FDR’s Muscular, Awe-Inspiring Legs (@snelsonmandela2) March 18, 2020

Sorry 2 million Spotify and 2.6 million Pandora listeners give us a great career doing what we love! Very thankful I get to do this for a living! Your pathetic meaningless fat ass waste of space will never amount to anything and you know it🤷🏻‍♂️ — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Look at you! 😂 You think anyone gives a shit about you? We got 2 million Spotify and 2.6 million Pandora listeners give us a great career doing what we love! Very thankful I get to do this for a living! Your pathetic meaningless existence will never amount to anything… — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

We have 2 mil spotify and 2.6 mil Pandora users, right at this moment, who listen to everything we ever made because a major label made Headstrong a classic! It’s great to able to do what you love and make a great living at it. Sorry that won’t ever happen for you🤷🏻‍♂️ — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

We have 2 mil spotify and 2.6 mil Pandora users, right at this moment, who listen to everything we ever made because a major label made Headstrong a classic! It’s great to able to do what you love and make a great living at it. Sorry that won’t ever happen in your pathetic life — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Sorry, millions of Spotify and Pandora users listening to TRAPT every day means I will forever be 1000x more successful than you forever🤷🏻‍♂️ — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

At this moment, 2 million Spotify and 2.6 million Pandora listeners are all we need to live an amazing life doing what we love. Sorry that pisses you off so much, 😂 — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Stfu you self hating 💯 white douchebag. You hate your parents too. You’re a disgrace. We got 2 million Spotify and 2.6 million Pandora users helping us live our dreams our year after year. You should actually go out and get a real job and start contributing, you absolute loser. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

2 million Spotify and 2.6 million Pandora users mean I will make more money on any given weekend than you will make all year. Maybe stop being a virtue signaling victim with a massive chip on his shoulder and you might do bigger things🤷🏻‍♂️ — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Nickelback is amazingly successful. That’s not an insult🤦🏻‍♂️ You have to be the biggest loser idiot on twitter — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

Look, Trapt’s Chris Brown is absolutely right; he has every right to say and think whatever the hell he wants. And the rest of us have every right to call it out for the racist, egotistical, victim-blaming, ignorant claptrap that it is. But the guy’s always been headstrong, so what are ya gonna do? Don’t at us.