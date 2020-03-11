Treefort Music Fest Postponed, Big Ears Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Two more prominent American music festivals are altering their 2020 plans as a result of the coronavirus. Boise’s Treefort Music Fest has been postponed until September, while Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival has been canceled outright.

Originally scheduled for March 25th-29th, Treefort will now take place September 23rd-27th in downtown Boise, Idaho. “In light of event cancellations around the globe and uncertainty about how this outbreak will impact Idaho, it was decided that postponing our festival is the best way to reduce unknown risk for our community,” said Lori Shandro, festival producer and co-founder. “It was by no means an easy decision, but we recognize the far-reaching impact of our festival and our top priority is and always will be community.”



The previously announced Treefort lineup included acts like Chromatics, Peter Bjorn and John, AJJ, The Felice Brothers, and Japanese Breakfast, among others. According to a representative, the festival hopes to have many, if not all of these acts appear at the rescheduled dates.

For those ticket-holders unable to attend the new dates, they can contact the festival directly for refunds.

Unfortunately, the 2020 edition of Big Ears will not take place at all. “Just 48 hours ago, we were optimistic that there was a path forward; but with events surrounding COVID-19 developing rapidly along with the obvious need for urgent steps to contain its spread, we simply cannot move forward with the festival as scheduled,” Big Ears co-founder Ashley Capps said in a statement.

Scheduled for March 26th-29th in Knoxville, Big Ears Festival had promised performances from Patti Smith, John Paul Jones, Thundercat, Marc Ribot, Terry Riley, Deveandra Bandhart, and more.

Refunds for Big Ears will be offered to ticket-holders, with additional information coming in the next day or two.

Already as a result of the coronavirus, Coachella postponed its 2020 festival until October, while Miami’s Ultra Music Festival and Austin’s SXSW canceled their 2020 stagings altogether. You can find a complete and updated list of all the impacted events here.