Trivium Unleash Title Track from Upcoming Album What the Dead Men Say: Stream

Trivium, via Roadrunner Records

Trivium have unveiled the title track from their forthcoming album, What the Dead Men Say, along with an accompanying music video. The song follows the release of the album’s debut single, “Catastrophist,” which arrived in February.

The video for “What the Dead Men Say” was filmed and produced in the UK by director Ryan Mackfall during the COVID-19 pandemic. The final clip came together over the past two weeks “with the full crew working in masks and gloves, and maintaining as much distance as possible,” according to a statement.



“We always take seriously which song becomes the title track because it represents the album’s musical themes and ambition,” Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto said of the song. “‘What the Dead Men Say’ started off as two separate demos but emerged from the writing session as one epic tune. This is a riff beast!”

The album, What the Dead Men Say, will arrive on April 24th via Roadrunner Records, and is available here. Trivium are currently scheduled to tour North America with Megadeth, Lamb of God and In Flames this summer and fall. Pick up tickets here.