New Supergroup BPMD Features Current and Former Members of Overkill, Dream Theater, and Machine Head

BPMD, photo by Scott Diussa

BPMD — a new supergroup featuring singer Bobby Blitz (Overkill), drummer Mike Portnoy (The Winery Dogs, ex-Dream Theater), guitarist Phil Demmel (Vio-lence, ex-Machine Head), and bassist Mark Menghi (Metal Allegiance) — are gearing up to release their debut studio album.

The metal act, which plays covers of ’70s rock classics, has signed a deal with Napalm Records and will release a full-length LP in the coming months.



“The BPMD sessions were very fun,” Blitz said in a statement. “They took us all back to our roots and even pre-roots. As it developed, we all realized it was something special, as did Napalm Records, with one listen!”

Menghi added, “We’re super excited about our first BPMD record. Last summer, I was inspired and came up with this crazy idea and here we are, not even a year later, and it’ll see the light of day in these very trying times. The planet needs something to feel good about, and I 100% whole-heartedly believe these tunes will do the trick. Buckle up and make way for BPMD.”

In an interview with The Blairing Out Show last month, Demmel spilled some details, even revealing the album title. “It’s all cover tunes from the American bands in the ’70s, it’s called American Made – like I said, ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, James Gang, Aerosmith, Grand Funk Railroad, all these cover tunes that we kind of modernized … We made kind-of metal versions of them.”

BPMD will perform their inaugural show at Bulldozer Bash 5 at Old Bridge Elks Lodge in Old Bridge, N.J., on Saturday, May 30th. The show will raise funds for the Old Bridge Militia Foundation, a non-profit charity foundation. For information, visit the Old Bridge Militia website.