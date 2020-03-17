Vanessa Hudgens Apologizes for “Insensitive” Coronavirus Comments

Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens has apologized for “insensitive” comments she made implying that people dying of the novel coronavirus isn’t a big deal.

In an Instagram live makeup tutorial on Monday, the High School Musical-star fielded questions from her viewers, and the world’s ongoing pandemic unsurprisingly came up. At the 4:39 mark in the video below, the chat asked about President Trump’s comments suggesting the COVID-19 crisis could last through July or August.



“Yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bullshit. I’m sorry,” she said as she rolled her eyes. “It’s a virus, I get it, I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it — yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable?”

Hudgens then laughed and shrugged, adding, “I don’t know, maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.” That moment of self-reflection came a few sentences too late, and over the following hours the backlash grew severe enough that on Tuesday Hudgens issued her first apology.

In a follow-up Instagram story, Hudgens tried the old “comments are being taken out of context,” tactic. She continued, “It’s a crazy time, it’s a crazy, crazy time and I am at home and in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too. Yeah I don’t take this situation lightly, by any means.”

When the Internet pronounced itself less-than-satisfied, Hudgens apologized a second time on Twitter.

“Hey guys. I’m so sorry for the way i have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday. I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”

Over the last few days, watching celebrities grapple with the COVID-19 lockdowns has been an odd source of comfort. Jared Leto didn’t find out about the pandemic until today because he was meditating in the desert. Meanwhile, contestants on Big Brother Germany will be told tonight about the virus on live TV. Stephen Colbert is coping from within the comfort of his bathtub.

