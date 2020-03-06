Viagra Boys Surprise Release New Common Sense EP: Stream

Viagra Boys, photo by Fredrik Bengtsson

Swedish post-punk band Viagra Boys may have a questionable name, but they’re ready to assure you of their levelheadedness on their Common Sense EP, which they surprise released today. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Common Sense is a four-track EP that sees Viagra Boys unfurling their unclassifiable post-punk sound. It follows the band’s 2018 debut full-length Street Worms, which combined tongue-in-cheek singles with pseudo-aggressive grit.



Viagra Boys have also shared lyric videos for all four songs. In the clips, a group of business workers are gathered around a large meeting desk in an office. While the lyrics are displayed on a giant TV screen on the wall, the workers nod along to various reports, shuffle their papers, and listen to a higher-up as he enters the room and begins instructing them on what to do. Over the course of the clips, low-key stress ensures: fruit gets thrown around, the lights dim considerably, and people eventually walk out on the guy in charge. Watch the first of the bunch below.

To celebrate the EP’s release, Viagra Boys are hitting the road in support of the record. They’re scheduled to play live in Europe this spring and, after a long break, again in the late fall. They will make stops in London, Manchester, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Warsaw, Stockholm, Oslo, and more. It’s likely the group will announce North American tour dates just in time for the summer, given the sizable pause in dates, but only time will tell.

For now, your best bet to catch them live is when they perform at a few upcoming music festivals, including Coachella, Shaky Knees, and Green Man. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Common Sense EP Artwork:

Common Sense EP Tracklist:

01. Common Sense

02. Lick The Bag

03. Sentinel Island

04. Blue

Viagra Boys 2020 Tour Dates:

03/14 — Athens, GR @ Piraeus 117

03/25 — Prague, CH @ Studio Hrdinu

03/26 — Vienna, AT @ Flex Café

03/27 — Munich, DE @ Feierwerk

03/28 — Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

03/29 — Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

03/31 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

04/01 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix

04/02 — Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9

04/03 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

04/04 — Berlin, DE @ Lido

04/10 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/01 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

06/16 — London, UK @ Village Underground

06/17 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

06/18 — Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall

08/5 — Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/19 — Paredes De Coura, PT @ Vodafone Paredes de Coura

08/20 — Wales, UK @ Green Man Festival

11/10 — Bristol, UK @ SWX

11/11 — Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

11/12 — London, UK @- 02 Forum

11/13 — Manchester, UK @ The Ritz

11/14 — Dublin, IE @ 02 Academy

11/16 — Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

11/17 — Newcastle, UK @ NUSU Basement

11/18 — Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

11/19 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

11/22 — Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef

11/24 — Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

11/27 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo

11/28 — Cologne, DE @ Kantine

11/29 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/30 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

12/01 — Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

12/02 — Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island

12/04 — Warsaw, PL @ Praga Centrum

12/07 — Aarhus, DK @ Atlas

12/08 — Copenhagen,DK @ Pumpehuset

12/09 — Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

12/10 — Stockholm, SE @ Fållan

12/11 — Malmö, SE @ Plan B

12/12 — Oslo, NO @ Vulkan

12/15 — Helsinki, FI @ On The Rocks