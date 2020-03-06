Viagra Boys Surprise Release New Common Sense EP: Stream

Swedish post-punk band Viagra Boys may have a questionable name, but they’re ready to assure you of their levelheadedness on their Common Sense EP, which they surprise released today. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.
Common Sense is a four-track EP that sees Viagra Boys unfurling their unclassifiable post-punk sound. It follows the band’s 2018 debut full-length Street Worms, which combined tongue-in-cheek singles with pseudo-aggressive grit.
Viagra Boys have also shared lyric videos for all four songs. In the clips, a group of business workers are gathered around a large meeting desk in an office. While the lyrics are displayed on a giant TV screen on the wall, the workers nod along to various reports, shuffle their papers, and listen to a higher-up as he enters the room and begins instructing them on what to do. Over the course of the clips, low-key stress ensures: fruit gets thrown around, the lights dim considerably, and people eventually walk out on the guy in charge. Watch the first of the bunch below.
To celebrate the EP’s release, Viagra Boys are hitting the road in support of the record. They’re scheduled to play live in Europe this spring and, after a long break, again in the late fall. They will make stops in London, Manchester, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Warsaw, Stockholm, Oslo, and more. It’s likely the group will announce North American tour dates just in time for the summer, given the sizable pause in dates, but only time will tell.
For now, your best bet to catch them live is when they perform at a few upcoming music festivals, including Coachella, Shaky Knees, and Green Man. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.
Common Sense EP Artwork:
Common Sense EP Tracklist:
01. Common Sense
02. Lick The Bag
03. Sentinel Island
04. Blue
Viagra Boys 2020 Tour Dates:
03/14 — Athens, GR @ Piraeus 117
03/25 — Prague, CH @ Studio Hrdinu
03/26 — Vienna, AT @ Flex Café
03/27 — Munich, DE @ Feierwerk
03/28 — Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
03/29 — Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
03/31 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
04/01 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix
04/02 — Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9
04/03 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
04/04 — Berlin, DE @ Lido
04/10 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/17 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/01 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
06/16 — London, UK @ Village Underground
06/17 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
06/18 — Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall
08/5 — Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/19 — Paredes De Coura, PT @ Vodafone Paredes de Coura
08/20 — Wales, UK @ Green Man Festival
11/10 — Bristol, UK @ SWX
11/11 — Birmingham, UK @ The Mill
11/12 — London, UK @- 02 Forum
11/13 — Manchester, UK @ The Ritz
11/14 — Dublin, IE @ 02 Academy
11/16 — Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
11/17 — Newcastle, UK @ NUSU Basement
11/18 — Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
11/19 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
11/22 — Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef
11/24 — Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
11/27 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo
11/28 — Cologne, DE @ Kantine
11/29 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/30 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
12/01 — Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
12/02 — Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island
12/04 — Warsaw, PL @ Praga Centrum
12/07 — Aarhus, DK @ Atlas
12/08 — Copenhagen,DK @ Pumpehuset
12/09 — Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
12/10 — Stockholm, SE @ Fållan
12/11 — Malmö, SE @ Plan B
12/12 — Oslo, NO @ Vulkan
12/15 — Helsinki, FI @ On The Rocks