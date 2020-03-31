Conan O'Brien and Adam Sandler jamming out

Conan O’Brien returned Monday with a new episode of Conan re-tooled for the era of coronavirus and social distancing. And he brought along a special guest in friend and colleague Adam Sandler, who not only flaunted his “operatic” pipes, but also held a jam session with the TV show host.

Broadcast remotely via video chat, the 20-minute interview saw the pair of comedic legends chat about life in quarantine, including new ways of parenting (aka lots more yelling) and their struggles with learning technology (it’s been “humiliating” according to Sandler). The Uncut Gems star also mentioned how restaurants often give him free t-shirts, which led to a hilarious conversation about O’Brien’s “disproportionate” body. Because of his “super long legs” that have a mind of their own, sometimes he wakes up to find that he’s “already running.”



Towards the second half of their conversation, the comedians spoke about the music and films (Pink Panther) they’ve been consuming while hunkering down amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. During one segment, they discussed the viral video showing Italians singing from their balconies, which prompted Sandler to show off his own “golden voice” operatic chops. Spoiler: It’s mostly wailing done in a position O’Brien calls a “monster pose”. But points for effort? All jokes aside, Sandler, who recently filmed Murder Mystery in Italy, gave “his love to everybody” in the struggling country.

The two then picked up their own guitars for a fun impromptu jam session, O’Brien’s tongue wagging around in true rock star fashion. Sandler later tried his best to rock through a bit of “Stairway to Heaven”, and they closed out their music chat with an exchange about misheard lyrics. We’ll just say that O’Brien’s version of “Brown Eyed Girl” is a tad off-putting.

Watch the full entertaining interview below (the music stuff begins around the 14:00 mark).