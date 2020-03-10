HAIM and Rostam Perform “The Steps” on Fallon: Watch

HAIM and Rostam on Fallon, photo by Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

HAIM recently announced the release of their new album, Women in Music Pt. III. In anticipation, the sisterly trio performed their recent single, “The Steps”, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night. Bongos, Este Haim’s signature “bass face”, and softly glowing blue and gold lights were all present on stage, as was frequent collaborator Rostam, who serves as one of the album’s co-producers.

Elsewhere on last night’s program, HAIM and Fallon sang an amusing jingle about one of the worst millennial faux pass: liking a very old Instagram photo. Watch both video clips below.



Women in Music Pt. III arrives April 24th and will be supported with a US deli tour — it’s exactly what it sounds like — as well as a number of festival dates. Grab your tickets here.