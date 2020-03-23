The Weeknd's "In My Eyes" video

The Weeknd is no match against a well-timed ax swing in the video for “In Your Eyes”. The single is off his latest album, After Hours.

The new visual is directed by Anton Tammi and picks up where that “After Hours” short film ended: The Weeknd is again in an elevator with model Zaina Miuccia. Continuing the aesthetic framework, he’s wearing that same bright red suit and bathed in eerie green lighting. We then see the Canadian crooner wield a giant chef’s knife as he chases Miuccia through empty industrial spaces and a nightclub, until… surprise! She decapitates the Weeknd in self-defense, then goes back to the dance floor to shimmy with his severed head. Delightful.



Watch the horror unfold below.

Tammi also directed the videos for “After Hours”, “Heartless”, and “Blinding Lights”, which all feature The Weeknd in various states of bloody distress. Additionally, he shot the promotional photos and album cover artwork for After Hours.

Earlier Monday, Abel Tesfaye revealed a deluxe edition of After Hours, featuring remixes from Chromatics, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Lil Uzi Vert. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, as of now, The Weeknd is still set to embark on an arena tour beginning in June. Grab tickets here.