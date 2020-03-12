Volbeat Set Record for European Act with Eight No. 1 Songs on U.S. Mainstream Rock Chart

Volbeat, photo by Johnny Perilla

Congratulations are in order for Danish rockers Volbeat, who hit a major milestone on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

Frontman Michael Poulsen and company just landed their eighth No. 1 rock hit on the U.S. chart with their latest single, “Die to Live”. That gives Volbeat the most No. 1 hits on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart by any European artist ever, breaking a tie with U2. The chart debuted in 1981.



“Die to Live” features guest vocals from Clutch’s Neil Fallon, and appears on Volbeat’s 2019 studio album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound.

Overall, American rockers Shinedown and Canadian band Three Days Grace are tied with 15 No. 1 hits each on the Mainstream Rock Chart. Van Halen is next, with 13 No. 1s, followed by Disturbed, Godsmack, and the late Tom Petty, with 10 each.

Volbeat’s other chart-topping hits include “Still Counting”, “Heaven Nor Hell”, “The Hangman’s Body Count”, “Lola Montez”, “The Devil’s Bleeding Crown”, “Black Rose”, and “Last Day Under the Sun”.

The band is slated to kick off a U.S. tour in April with support from Clutch and The Picturebooks, but the itinerary could be affected by the United States’ current ban on travel to and from Europe. As of now, the outing will begin April 4th in Tempe, Arizona, and run through a May 13th show in New York City. Tickets are available here.