Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby’s Livestream Features Blink-182 and Everclear Covers, Cameo From Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold: Watch

Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield and Kevin Morby

Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield and Kevin Morby performed on Instagram Live this past Thursday night. Luckily for fans who tuned in, the concert featured a handful of surprises ranging from unexpected ’90s covers to special guests appearances, reports Brooklyn Vegan.

Crutchfield and Morby used every second of their collaborative performance to treat fans to some rare gems. They played music from their own catalogs, of course, with Crutchfield digging into Waxahatchee and P.S. Eliot alike, as well as throwback covers of songs they grew up listening to. After talking about Saves the Day a lot, they played some gems like “Dammit” by Blink-182, “Santa Monica” by Everclear, and a Silver Jews track for good measure.



Over the course of the livestream, Crutchfield and Morby invited a handful of guests to join in via screen splitting. Katie’s sister Allison Crutchfield appeared as did musician Jess Williamson. Marlee Grace, the dancer who appeared in Waxahatchee’s music video for “Lilacs”, showed off her skills, too. By far the biggest reveal of all, though, was a cameo by Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold, which had viewers geeking out in the comment section long after he tapped out.

Unfortunately, all of this magic was contained in an Instagram Live stream, which means it will expire soon on Kevin Morby’s Instagram. Here’s hoping he uploads it as a saved story for all to see soon. Or, you can catch Waxahatchee and Morby performing together again next Thursday, March 26th on Waxahatchee’s Instagram.

Hundreds of musicians are taking to the internet to perform live online for fans like these two did, including Ben Gibbard, Neil Young, Willie Nelson, and Erykah Badu. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by all the options, or don’t know whose concert is coming up, check out our picks for which livestreams to watch.

Meanwhile, stay up to date on how coronavirus is impacting tours, festivals, album releases, and other productions by following our updated list here.