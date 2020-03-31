“Weird Al” Yankovic Sings the Perfect Social Distancing Anthem, “One More Minute”, on Fallon: Watch

"Weird Al" Yankovic on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Social distancing is a challenge for many people as we’re forced to spend time by ourselves in our own apartments. For the anti-social crowd, however, the coronavirus has offered something of a reprieve from daily interactions. In that light, “Weird Al” Yankovic’s classic “One More Minute” can be seen as something of a self-isolation anthem, as he demonstrated Monday night on Fallon.

Joining Jimmy Fallon via pre-recorded video (after a connection was made by Lin-Manuel Miranda, according to the Tonight Show host), Weird Al delivered an a cappella rendition of the Dare to Be Stupid track. “I won’t swear to it, but I think this is the first time I’ve done The Tonight Show without wearing pants,” he said before starting his snappy tune. “Hopefully it’s not the last time.”



For those who’ve never heard the 1985 original, “One More Minute” turns the idea of a lonely heartbreak song on its head. Rather than pining about what he’d do to keep his lover by his side, Al sings, “I’d rather have my blood sucked out by leeches/ Shove an icepick under a toenail or two/ I’d rather clean all the bathroom in Grand Central Station with my tongue/ Than spend one more minute with you.”

Watch the performance below.

In other Weird news, the comedic musician has seen his hit “My Bologna” from his 1983 self-titled debut receive a 52% boost in streaming since the pandemic started. Why? Because it’s a parody of The Knack’s “My Sharona”, which sounds like “Corona.” While Yankovic hasn’t been interested in writing the (too easy) “My Corona” parody, The Knack themselves already took care of it with “Bye, Corona”.