Whitesnake, courtesy of Frontiers Music

Whitesnake have canceled all North America and European tour dates so frontman David Coverdale can undergo surgery for a bilateral inguinal hernia.

Whitesnake’s summer North American outing was set to feature an epic ’80s heavy metal billing with co-headliners Sammy Hagar & the Circle and support from Night Ranger. The tour was scheduled to start in July, and it remains unclear if there will be a replacement for Whitesnake’s co-headlining slot alongside Hagar, or if the tour is canceled outright. Whitesnake had previously canceled their Japanese tour due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.



Coverdale, 68, announced the news in a statement and video post on Twitter earlier today:

“Once again it breaks my heart to be the bearer of even more sad news affecting Whitesnake’s touring schedule for this increasingly challenging year, 2020.

All tours, Europe, UK & US, are being cancelled owing to health issues, related specifically to a bilateral inguinal hernia requiring me to have surgery.

At this time, I can only offer You & my amazing musicians in Whitesnake & our crew my love & my sincere apologies & also my regrets to my friends in Foreigner, Europe & Sammy Hagar for this unforeseen personal health issue, which I will have addressed at the first possible opportunity.

Until then, I send my love to you & yours & hopefully we will meet again along the road.”

The surgery is Coverdale’s second major medical procedure in recent years. In 2017, he underwent a double knee replacement due to degenerative arthritis, which was affecting his ability to perform live.

Watch Coverdale’s video post below.