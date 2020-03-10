Wilco and Sleater-Kinney Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Sleater-Kinney (photo by Nina Corcoran) and Wilco (photo by Ben Kaye)

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney are teaming up for a co-headlining summer tour.

The 16-date “It’s Time Tour” launches in Sleater-Kinney’s native Washington with an August 6th show at Spokane’s First Interstate Center for the Arts. From there, the alternative rockers will hit up outdoor venues in Kansas City, Atlanta, Nashville, Richmond, New York, Philadelphia, and Boston. A stop at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre is also on the schedule, as is a tour finale date at Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion in Wilco’s hometown of Chicago.



Wilco will close out each night of the co-headlining tour, while NNAMDÏ will provide opening support for the majority of the shows.

In an announcement video, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy calls up Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker to ask them to join the tour. Unfortunately, the pair misinterpret his invite and get excited for all the wrong reasons. Watch the clip below.

Wilco also have a large stretch of spring and early summer dates all their own as they continue to support their latest album, Ode to Joy. Sleater-Kinney, meanwhile, are currently taking a breather after touring behind their St. Vincent-produced record The Center Won’t Hold.

Tickets to the “It’s Time” tour go on sale March 13th via Ticketmaster. You can also find tickets to all of Wilco’s upcoming shows — including appearances at Rock Wetchter, Down the Rabbit Hole, and High Water Festival — here. Their full itinerary is ahead.

Wilco 2020 Tour Dates:

03/10 – Duluth, MN @ DECC Symphony Hall &

03/11 – Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall &

03/13 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Hall &

03/14 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma &

03/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater &

03/18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre !

03/19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre !

03/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre &

03/23 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall &

03/24 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^

03/26 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Centers For The Arts ^

03/27 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^

03/28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^

03/29 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic ^

03/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

04/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre ^

04/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre %

04/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl %

04/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium %

04/15 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall $

04/16 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre $

04/18 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre $

04/19 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre ~

05/16 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre ~

06/19 – Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival

06/22 – Merignac, FR @ Krakatoa

06/23 – Nimes, FR @ La Paloma

06/25 – Murcia, ES @ Plaza de Toros

06/26 – Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botánico

06/27 – Valencia, ES @ 4ever Festival

06/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Suite Festival

06/30 – San Sebastian, ES @ Auditorio del Centro Kursaal

07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/03 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

08/06 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts @

08/08 – Big Sky, MT @ Peak to Sky @

08/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre @*

08/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland @*

08/14 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park @*

08/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre @*

08/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater @*

08/18 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station @*

08/19 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theatre @*

08/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion @*

08/22 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium @*

08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for Performing Arts @*

08/25 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion @*

08/26 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point @*

08/27 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater @*

08/29 – Chicago, IL @ Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion @*

09/17 – Des Moines, IA @ Water Works Park #

09/18 – Ashwaubenon, WI @ Capital Credit Union Park #

09/19 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater #

! = w/ Young Fresh Fellows

& = w/ Kacy and Clayton

^ = w/ James Elkington

% = w/ White Fence

$ = w/ Ratboys

~ = Jeff Tweedy solo

# = w/ Trampled by Turtles

@ = w/ Sleater-Kinney

* = w/ NNAMDÏ