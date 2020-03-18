Willie Nelson, photo via ACL/PBS

Willie Nelson’s annual Luck Reunion event in Texas was canceled last week due to concerns over the coronavirus health crisis. However, Nelson and other fellow organizers have found a way to keep the Luck Reunion spirit alive with “‘Til Further Notice”, a livestreamed concert featuring intimate performances from a number of the original event’s artists.

“‘Til Further Notice” is scheduled to take place Thursday, March 19th and will be broadcast on Luck Reunion’s official website, Twitch, and Facebook beginning 7 p.m. ET. The confirmed acts — all of whom will be performing live from the comfort of their very own homes — include Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Paul Cauthen. Also slated to appear are Margo Price & Jeremy Ivey, Randy Houser, David Ramirez, Tre Burt, Ian Ferguson, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Sunny War, and Ida Mae. More names will be announced in the coming days.



The livestream will be free and open to all, though viewers are encouraged to donate “via a digital tip jar” that will be displayed throughout the broadcast. “Tip donations raised will be divided equally, and transparently, among all performers,” reads a press release. “Should an artist wish to donate their share to a charity of their choice, or to a fellow artist in need, they will be able to do so.”

In an official, co-founder of Luck Productions Matt Bizer said he and other organizers jumped at the opportunity to salvage what they could of Luck Reunion — especially if that meant helping those who’ve been affected by COVID-19. “Everyone in our community is gutted. We are gutted,” he commented. “We couldn’t just sit around on Thursday when our event was supposed to take place, knowing that other producers and artists in our industry are also isolated and out of work.”

“This is our effort to bring back a bit of the Luck spirit, and to try to raise money for the people and charities we care about so deeply,” added Bizer.

For more information on Thursday’s livestream, including official set times, head to the Luck Reunion website. Of course, Nelson’s Luck Reunion was just one of the many live events affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Bonnaroo announced today that it would be postponing its festivities until the fall, following in the footsteps of Coachella. Additionally, highly anticipated tours from the Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam, Thom Yorke, and Billie Eilish have all been grounded for the next few weeks.

Willie Nelson’s Red Headed Stranger was the focus of a recent season of The Opus, and you can revisit the first episode below.

