Win The Genius of Miles Davis Box Set

The Genius of Miles Davis Box Set (Sony Legacy)

Miles Davis once said he changed the course of music “four of five times” over his decades-long career, and frankly, no one would dare argue the point. The legendary jazz trumpeter didn’t just alter the public perception of his own genre, but popular and avant-garde music at large. That’s why we’re celebrating the 50th anniversary of his classic 1970 album Bitches Brew by making it the focus of the next season of The Opus podcast.

Ahead of the new season’s premiere, we’re highlighting Davis’ legacy by giving away the massive Genius of Miles Davis box set. The 43-CD (!!) collection contains each entry in The Miles Davis Series, eight separate box sets released between 1996 and 2007. Together, they represent the first two decades of Davis’ landmark deal with Columbia Records, presented here in a replica of the artist’s own trumpet case limited to just 2,000 editions.



The sets assembled within Genius include 2000’s Miles Davis & John Coltrane: The Complete Columbia Recordings 1955-1961, 1996’s Miles Davis & Gil Evans: The Complete Columbia Studio Recordings, 2004’s Seven Steps: The Complete Columbia Recordings of Miles Davis (1963-1964), 1998’s Miles Davis Quintet 1965-’68, 2001’s The Complete In a Silent Way Sessions, 1998’s The Complete Bitches Brew Sessions, 2003’s The Complete Jack Johnson Sessions, and 2007’s The Complete On The Corner Sessions.

Along with the separate box sets, the case contains an exact replica of Davis’ custom-made “Gustat” Heim model 2 trumpet mouthpiece, a never-before-released fine art lithograph by Davis himself, and a boutique quality T-shirt from Trunk Ltd. that features one of the jazz great’s famous quotes: “I can’t play like anyone else, I can’t fight like anyone else, I can’t do ANYTHING like anyone else. I’m just myself.”

To win this incredible package, simply enter using the widget below. Note: If you do not see the widget, click here to enter.

Make sure to tune into the first episode of The Opus: Bitches Brew when it premieres later this week on March 12th with host Andy Bothwell, aka Astronautalis. Keep up with all the episodes by subscribing now. You can also revisit Mile Davis’ Bitches Brew via its legacy edition available on all major streaming services.