Wire Announce New Album 10:20, North American Tour

Wire, photo by Fergus Kelly

Wire rang in the new year with their 17th (!) studio effort, Mind Hive. There’s plenty more to come from post-punk veterans, though, as they’ve just announced another album. 10:20 is due out Record Store Day, April 18th, and will be supported with a new round of North American tour dates.

10:20 is comprised of eight songs, or “strays” as the band calls them. These recordings either couldn’t fit on previously released albums or have “evolved substantially through live performance, and so deserved a new life on record,” per a statement.



The first half of the LP was recorded in 2010 and features contributions from Laika member Margaret Fielder and Matthew Simms, just as he was being brought in as an official member of Wire. As for the last four tracks, they came together more recently with the current lineup of Simms, Colin Newman, Graham Lewis, and Robert Grey.

To tease 10:20, the English group has shared an updated version of “Small Black Reptile”. The track originally appeared on the 1990 Wire album, Manscape. Stream it below.

Wire’s newest leg of concerts takes place in October and features stops in Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. Grab your tickets here.

Wire 2020 Tour Dates:

03/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/13 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

03/14 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

03/16 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

03/18 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

03/21 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

10/08 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

10/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

10/10 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

10/11 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/15 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

10/18 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

10:20 Artwork:

10:20 Tracklist:

01. Boiling Boy

02. German Shepherds

03. He Knows

04. Underwater Experience

05. The Art of Persistence

06. Small Black Reptile

07. Wolf Collides

08. Over Theirs