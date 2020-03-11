Wire Announce New Album 10:20, North American Tour

Wire rang in the new year with their 17th (!) studio effort, Mind Hive. There’s plenty more to come from post-punk veterans, though, as they’ve just announced another album. 10:20 is due out Record Store Day, April 18th, and will be supported with a new round of North American tour dates.
10:20 is comprised of eight songs, or “strays” as the band calls them. These recordings either couldn’t fit on previously released albums or have “evolved substantially through live performance, and so deserved a new life on record,” per a statement.
The first half of the LP was recorded in 2010 and features contributions from Laika member Margaret Fielder and Matthew Simms, just as he was being brought in as an official member of Wire. As for the last four tracks, they came together more recently with the current lineup of Simms, Colin Newman, Graham Lewis, and Robert Grey.
To tease 10:20, the English group has shared an updated version of “Small Black Reptile”. The track originally appeared on the 1990 Wire album, Manscape. Stream it below.
Wire’s newest leg of concerts takes place in October and features stops in Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. Grab your tickets here.
Wire 2020 Tour Dates:
03/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/13 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
03/14 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
03/16 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
03/18 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
03/21 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
10/08 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom
10/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
10/10 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
10/11 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater
10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
10/15 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
10/18 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
10:20 Artwork:
10:20 Tracklist:
01. Boiling Boy
02. German Shepherds
03. He Knows
04. Underwater Experience
05. The Art of Persistence
06. Small Black Reptile
07. Wolf Collides
08. Over Theirs