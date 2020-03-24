Wonder Woman 1984 and In the Heights (Warner Bros.)

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has led Warner Bros. to postpone the release of three summer tentpoles: the superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984, the animated feature Scoob!, and the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical In the Heights.

The second Wonder Woman, which finds Gal Godet once again wielding the Lasso of Truth under director Patty Jenkins, was originally set for June 5th. Now, however, it will open in North America on August 14th.



In a statement announcing the move, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich said, “When we greenlit WW 1984 it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on August 14th. We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then” (via The Hollywood Reporter).

In the Heights, meanwhile, comes from Crazy Rich Asians director John M. Chu. Adapted from Miranda’s Tony-winning Broadway show, the film follows bodega owner Usnavi de la Vega (Anthony Ramos) who dreams of a better life away from the vibrant Washing Heights. Initially scheduled for June 26th, the movie is now without a release date.

The same goes for the 3D animated Scooby-Doo movie Scoob!. Featuring the voices of Will Forte (Shaggy), Zac Efron (Fred), Amanda Seyfried (Daphne), Gina Rodriguz (Velma), and Mark Wahlberg (Blue Falcon), the family film was targeting a May 15th debut. WB has yet to slot a new date for either Scoob! or In the Heights.

As the world continues to try and curb the COVID-19 outbreak, these moves are unfortunately necessary. AMC, Regal, and Alamo Drafthouse have shuttered cinemas across the country as films like F9, A Quiet Place Part II, No Time to Die, Mulan, Black Widow, and more have been been postponed. On the other hand, VOD releases of Sonic the Hedgehog, Love Birds, Onward, The Hunt, and other features have been accelerated.